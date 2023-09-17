Prominent Young Businessman Dies

Spread the love

CHIPINGE- Prominent Chipinge Businessman Edmore ‘Doda’ Mwoyongewenyu (43) has died.

He died around 4 am at his house Number, 6531 Low Density, Chipinge and mourners are gathered there.

Chipinge Business Initiative chairperson James Gabaza confirmed the death to the Chipinge Times. He said Doda had been unwell for some time.

“We are saddened by the death of our colleague. He was instrumental in developing Chipinge town. He constructed a lot of complexes, and shops and had a contract for rehabilitating local roads,” he said.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...