Church Leader Moves Mountains In Mining

Spread the love

Business Correspondent

Zimbabwean cleric Seer Langton Mupinda is the director of rapidly growing Global Minerals Network.

Though Pastor Mupinda’s daily schedule is hectic, he has managed to come up with a brilliant vision set to contribute to the growth of the mining sector in Zimbabwe and beyond.

Global Minerals Network is a platform for interaction in the mining sector.

“Networking is our core business,” reads part of Global Minerals Network’s vision.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...