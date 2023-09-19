Ngezi Eye Title

Spread the love

TITLE aspirants Ngezi Platinum Stars continued their championship pursuit after extending their lead at the summit of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League standings this Saturday.

With fate lying entirely in their hands after Highlanders’ three-game slumber, Ngezi Platinum had a bullish business day against Green Fuel this Saturday.

Fully aware of what is at stake, the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League player of the month for August, Qadr Amini continued his exhibition of ambition after leading Ngezi to a comfortable three-nil win over Green Fuel at the Baobab.

The midfielder showed intent from the get-go, scoring a trademark freekick in the 13th minute to give Madamburo the lead early in the game.

A late bloomer who has shown signs of promise throughout his career, Amini who is aiming to make the Warriors squad was not yet done as he assisted Delic Murimba nine minutes later to make it two-nil for the home team.

While Amini had a good show on the field, his coach Takesure Chiragwi who also won the coach of the month for August is showing no signs of turning back on the title charge after opening a four-point lead on Highlanders who will be in action tomorrow.

While it was a happy day for Ngezi who sit at the top of the standings, the opposite continues to torment Black Rhinos on the opposite end of the log as the army side lost 2-1 to Herentals.

Third-placed Manica Diamonds consolidated their third position after cruising to a two-nil win over ZPC Kariba, while the biggest headline of the weekend is a resurgent Dynamos losing 2-1 to Bulawayo Chiefs.- ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...