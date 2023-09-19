Toddler (2) electrocuted

A tragic accident in Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe has taken the life of a toddler. On Wednesday last week, two-year-old Leeroy Linnel Sakatero was fatally electrocuted at his family’s home in Portlet Farm.

According to police spokesperson Inspector Margaret Chitove, the boy somehow inserted a steel nail into an active electrical socket in his parents’ bedroom. Tragically, he also attempted to lick the nail with his tongue, resulting in a shock that took his life.

The incident occurred in the afternoon while Leeroy’s mother Nomsa Tembo was attending to chores outside. His body was later taken to the Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital mortuary.

Inspector Chitove confirmed the details and expressed condolences to the family. She further urged all guardians to be vigilant in securing potential dangers from young children. Electrical outlets, appliances, tools and other hazardous objects should be kept well out of reach of minors, for their safety.

