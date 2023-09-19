Victory Certain

Tinashe Sambiri

The Citizens Coalition for Change leader President Nelson Chamisa says victory is certain despite attempts by the Zanu PF regime to resist change.

In a brief statement, the CCC leader urged citizens to maintain composure and focus.

President Chamisa has flatly rejected the outcome of the August 23 polls, citing massive rigging.

Said President Chamisa :

A NEW HOPE FOR ZIMBABWE…

Fellow Citizens, your victory can’t be denied or delayed. It’s a sealed and guaranteed.

The season of the NEW is upon us. Zimbabwe shall be known as a blessed nation with a delightful and a great people!

#Godisinit Joel 2:12-29 Blessed Sabbath. #OnePeople

