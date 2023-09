Zivhu Predicts Five Years Of Misery

By A Correspondent

Former Zanu PF MP for Chivi South Constituency, Killer Zivhu has predicted five years of misery in Zimbabwe.

According to the controversial politicians, there is nothing much to shout home about in the political field.

Zivhu wrote on X…

Kupemberera bhazi risina masitsi zvakangooma hazvo, vanhu kupedza nguva vachiti bhazi richauya , waneyi kwauya risina masitsi, apa rwendo rwacho rurefu, monzi fambai ne dust road, 5km dzichatitorera 5 years , tinenge tisisina mag*ro chokwadi.

