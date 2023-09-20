Zimbabwean Arrested in South Africa for Car Theft

Two foreign men were apprehended last week in South Africa for their alleged involvement in car theft. Zimbabwean national, Voughan Tinashe Muhezua, aged 31, and Malawian national, Ayidi Yufuf Tabu, aged 41, faced formal charges as they appeared briefly in the Nebo Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on Tuesday.

Their arrests took place on Saturday, September 16, during a high-density operation conducted by officers from the Masemola policing precinct under the Sekhukhune District, in collaboration with various police sectors.

According to Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, spokesperson for the Limpopo South African Police Service (SAPS), the police operation began when they spotted two Toyota Fortuner motor vehicles traveling together in a convoy on a public road. Suspecting foul play, they initiated a pursuit.

In an attempt to evade arrest, the drivers of the stolen vehicles accelerated their speed. However, they were ultimately cornered, stopped, and subjected to a thorough search. The Vehicle Identification and Safeguarding Unit (VIS) was called to the scene for further investigations.

Subsequently, it was revealed that both Toyota Fortuners had been reported stolen earlier this year in Gauteng, specifically in Roodepoort and Honeydew, with a combined value exceeding R1 million.

Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, the provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), mentioned that Muhezua still needs to secure legal representation before the court can proceed with his case. Furthermore, the court is awaiting a Shona interpreter for Tabu. As a result, both individuals have been remanded in custody, and the matter has been postponed until September 20.- Agencies

