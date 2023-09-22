Country Needs Transitional Authority – Nelson Chamisa
22 September 2023
Tinashe Sambiri
CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has ruled the formation of a Government of National Unity(GNU).
The CCC leader said :
GNU, no. My senior Tsvangirai got burnt. “
According to President Chamisa, the nation needs a Transitional Authority.
“Never again shall we have ZEC running elections again,” said President Chamisa at a rally in Mash Central.
He added: “Apart from DISBANDING ZEC, we must disband FAZ,0the CIO terror group.”
//fb.watch/nd3k64bjo1/