By A Correspondent

CCC MP for Harare Central Constituency, Hon Lovemore Jimu, is a man who means business.

The energetic MP has already begun work meant to transform the lives of residents in his constituency.

Hon Jimu is rehabililating broken down toilets and vegetable markets.

Kambuzuma 5 shopping centre, ward 14 toilets have been idle for years. The MP(Hon Jimu) and his team cleaned the whole surroundings, getting rid of litter and blockages.

He promised to unroll more projects in the constituency, ” a CCC official told ZimEye.com.

