Why Do Men Resist Political Elevation Of Women?

INTRODUCING NEW MASVINGO MAYOR: Born in 1998, Mayoress Shantel Chiwara holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) in Banking from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

Currently, she is pursuing a Master’s degree in Strategic Management at the Great Zimbabwe University (GZU).

Chiwara has previously worked as a customer service teller at Steward Bank. Prior to that, she served as a bank teller at POSB.

