ZEC announces by-elections in 4 wards

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced that by-elections will be held in four wards across the country.

These by-elections were necessitated by the deaths of some of the candidates in those wards before August 23, 2023, harmonised elections.

In a statement, ZEC said the affected wards are Kusile RDC Ward 13, Nkayi RDC Ward 11, Vungu RDC Ward 14, and Zvimba RDC Ward 23.

ZEC Chief Elections Officer, Utloile Silaigwana said the Nomination Court will convene on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, to receive nominations for the vacant wards. If necessary, a poll will take place on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Read the statement:

11 November 2023 By-elections

It is hereby notified that candidates in the following Wards died before the commencement of poll on 23 August 2023 and elections were terminated in terms of section 50 of the Electoral Act.

The nomination courts to receive nominations for the vacant wards shall sit at the offices of the respective local authorities.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Coromission fixes Saturday, 11 November 2023 as the day on which a poll shall take place if it becomes necessary in terms of Section 125(4) (b) of the Electoral Act.

Kusile RDC Ward 13

Nkayi RDC Ward 11

Vungu RDC Ward 14

Zvimba RDC Ward 23

It is further notified in terms of Section 121A of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], that following the death of the incumbent councillor for Rural District Council Ward 24, a vacancy has arisen,

The Nomination Court for purposes of receiving nominations of candidates for election as councillors for the vacant wards shall sit on Tuesday 10 October 2023 commencing from 1000 hours to 1600 hours.

