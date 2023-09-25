MP Muringazuva Freed

Spread the love

ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Hurungwe, Pax Muringazuva who was accused of illegally facilitating the entry of eight Pakistani nationals into the country with the intention of trafficking them to South Africa is now a free man.

Muringazuva was facing allegations of violating the immigration laws and human trafficking which could not be sustained in court.

The State withdrew the charges for want of incriminating evidence after the foreigners refused to testify and that they had been deported back to their country.

The legislator who was represented by Admire Rubaya had distanced himself from the claims with his lawyer describing them as grandscheming by his political foes who were bent on soiling his image and force him out from running for the Hurungwe West parliamentary seat.

It was alleged that on January Muringazuva assisted the 8 Pakistan nationals Farukh Dilawar, Tahir Azeem, Sikandar

Muhammad Tahir, Muhammad Fayaz, Muhammad Arham Asif,

Muhammad Ali Ghazi and Muhammad Waqas Ali to illegally enter Zimbabwe through the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Reports were that the Pakistan nationals fraudulently acquired Zimbabwean holiday visas and produced the immigration forms indicated the accused as their host.

It was also alleged that while in the country, Muringazuva facilitated the

transportation of the foreigners from the airport and harboured them at his house.

Muringazuva was arrested on the day, allegedly hosting the eight at his home in Malbereign while planning to transport them to South Africa where they had been promised job opportunities.

The foreigners were then taken to court where they were convicted and deported.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...