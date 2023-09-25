Parents Killed By Own Son

A shocking and tragic incident has unfolded in Lupane, Matabeleland North, as a man identified as Clever Ngwenya (35) is now on the run after allegedly slitting the throats of both his mother, Mildress Ngwenya (71), and his father, Simon Ngwenya (73), during a family gathering that took place last week. The motives behind this horrifying act remain unknown.

According to local authorities, the gruesome incident occurred at a family gathering in Gwalubha Village, Mabhikwa, on September 21. Clever Ngwenya is reported to have attacked his parents, fatally stabbing his mother and father in the throat with a knife. He also purportedly attempted to harm his two brothers during the assault, but they managed to escape unharmed.

In an official statement, the police in Lupane issued an urgent appeal for information that could assist in locating and apprehending Clever Ngwenya. The suspect is now wanted for the callous murder of his parents.

In a separate incident, police are also seeking information regarding three unidentified suspects involved in the killing of Marbel Magurambinga (39) during a robbery at a gold panning site in Mazowe. The suspects allegedly stabbed Magurambinga in the thigh with a knife during the robbery, which resulted in her tragic death. They stole US$350 from the gold panning site at Folyle Farm.

These violent crimes, particularly those occurring at illegal mining sites, have posed significant challenges for law enforcement agencies across the country. Gangs wielding machetes have been terrorizing citizens, prompting multiple police operations aimed at addressing this issue. There have been allegations that some of these gangs may be under the control of influential individuals, further complicating efforts to combat this menace.

