Zanu PF supporters caged over demonstration

By A Correspondent- Zanu-PF supporters, who were arrested for their involvement in an unauthorized demonstration at the party’s national headquarters in Harare, remained in custody over the weekend as the State opposed their release on bail.

These supporters appeared before Harare magistrate Apolonia Marutya last Friday.

Prosecutor Takudzwa Jambawu opposed bail, arguing that while the supporters had a right to bail, this right was not absolute. He also contended that they faced charges of public violence and had the potential to pose a threat to public safety.

Jambawu stated, “There is an indication that the accused were warned by the police to stop chanting slogans, and the State is concerned that if the accused are released on bail, they may repeat the same offense.”

The court postponed the case because the investigating officer, Inspector Samuel Matsekwa, was unable to attend due to a family emergency.

However, the supporters’ lawyer, Tonderai Chikosha, challenged the application, asserting that the case could proceed because the investigating officer had already submitted a signed affidavit.

The bail hearing was rescheduled for tomorrow.

The allegations involve 12 Zanu-PF members who, on September 19 of this year, were accused of unlawfully disturbing the peace, security, or order by defying a police order to cease their demonstration against senior party officials in Harare province.

