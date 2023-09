Edgar Lungu Was Never Banned By Anyone From Jogging | VIDEO

By A Correspondent | Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu has not been banned from jogging by anyone, contrary to a report by the BBC.

The former president, Edgar Lungu has not been banned at all from jogging, reveals @munatitv @BMutebuka https://t.co/gOXT59lKup — ZimEye (@ZimEye) September 26, 2023

Lungu never did such jogs during the time he was president.

