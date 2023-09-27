Komichi Begs Mnangagwa To Release Job Sikhala

MDC-T chairman Morgen Komichi has pleaded with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to release jailed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member, Job Sikhala who has been in pretrial detention for over a year.

Komichi said this after paying the incarcerated former legislator a visit at Chikurubi Maximum Prison on Monday.

Sikhala has been in jail since June 14 last year after he was arrested together with other CCC activists for allegedly inciting public violence following the murder of Moreblessing Ali by a suspected Zanu PF supporter.

Sikhala was representing Ali’s family when he was arrested, a move the opposition says was politically motivated.

“Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy which allows opposition parties. Opposition members must not be treated like murderers.

“Mnangagwa must soften his heart and allow Sikhala to be granted bail so he can go through trial while coming from home.

“I am appealing to Mnangagwa to show leadership and let Sikhala get bail,” Komichi said.

Meanwhile in May this year, Sikhala was found guilty of obstruction of justice and is now on trial on additional charges of inciting violence and disorderly conduct.

The opposition, regional and international community have slammed his continued incarceration which has seen him denied bail several times.

Human rights defenders have also expressed concern over the weaponisation of the judiciary to silence dissenting voices by the ruling party.

