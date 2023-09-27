SA Socialite Beverly Tlhako Goes Missing on Dubai Trip?l

By Showbiz Reporter | A renowned South African socialite Beverly Tlhako has gone missing while on a trip to Dubai with one of her associates. The unsettling development was brought to public attention by a prominent social media user, AdvoBarryRoux, who sounded the alarm regarding Beverly’s disappearance.

Beverly Tlhako has been missing for a while now. Her Instagram with over 500k followers has been deleted. It’s been reported that one of her man took her to Dubai after that her IG account was deleted. If you know her whereabouts call the nearest Police Station. pic.twitter.com/bDbAoB1Eqx — Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) September 26, 2023

AdvoBarryRoux took to social media, stating, “Beverly Tlhako has been missing for a while now. Her Instagram account, which boasted over 500,000 followers, has mysteriously been deleted. It’s been reported that one of her companions took her to Dubai, and shortly after that, her Instagram account vanished. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the nearest Police Station immediately.”

The disappearance of Beverly Tlhako, known for her lavish lifestyle and influential presence on social media, has sent shockwaves throughout South Africa and beyond. Concerned fans and followers have flooded social media platforms with messages of support and inquiries about her well-being.

Authorities are currently investigating this puzzling case, and efforts are underway to trace Beverly’s whereabouts. Her sudden disappearance and the deletion of her social media presence have left many questions unanswered, raising concerns among her devoted followers and the wider public.

This story continues to develop, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available. Anyone with information about Beverly Tlhako’s whereabouts is urged to contact their nearest law enforcement agency immediately.

