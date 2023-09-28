Talking Coffin Horror In Zhombe

Spread the love

THE mystery behind the gruesome murder of a Zhombe artisanal miner has taken a new twist amid indications that efforts to bury him have hit a brick wall after he allegedly manifested through a relative demanding some missing body parts.

The late Munyaradzi Mvurumo was supposed to be buried last Thursday at his uncle’s place, but the ceremony was cancelled after he allegedly manifested through a relative ostensibly demanding his missing body parts.

Mvurumo, who was found in a disused mine shaft in Zhombe after going missing for some 21 days, has since clocked two months without being buried, amid claims he is giving instructions from the coffin against his interment.

The deceased’s body spent about two weeks on the doorsteps of the accused’s homestead before warring parties reached an agreement to take the body to a mortuary after the intervention of traditional leaders and law enforcement agents.

After marathon meetings, the warring parties agreed to conclude the case by laying the deceased to rest last Thursday, but that too remained wishful thinking.

“Yes, it’s true we are seized by this issue which has become topical in this area. We had reached an agreement to bury the deceased on Thursday, but our plans failed. The deceased manifested in one of the relatives demanding to have his missing body parts located. It’s been a meeting after meeting trying to break the impasse. We have reached an agreement to have another postmortem in Harare after the Bulawayo one failed to provide the necessary results,” said Chief Njelele.

The deceased’s maternal relatives who had prepared his burial place were forced to fill in the grave in the wake of claims that he wants to be buried among his kith and kin.

“The young man’s mother died some six days after he was born. No one knew his mother. However, he is manifesting through his relative telling us about his father who is said to be living in Gweru. He is saying he wants to be buried at his father’s place, so his uncles have since given up on the burial procession,” added Chief Njelele.

The death of the artisanal miner attributed to ritual murder has left relatives in a quandary as they await in vain for the finalisation of the matter.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...