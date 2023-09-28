Zim’s Cyber City Takes Shape

By A Correspondent| Zimbabwe’s highly anticipated high-tech cyber city has taken a significant step forward as 50 villa units have officially gone on sale. This milestone has captured the attention of international cricket luminaries, local pension funds, and Zimbabweans living abroad, signaling the immense potential of the project.

Located in Mount Hampden, western Harare, the construction of this visionary cyber city is set to commence in the coming days. The initial phase aims to deliver 50 villa units out of the proposed 233 within the next one and a half to two years, marking the beginning of a new era of economic and social development.

Mulk Holdings International, the driving force behind this groundbreaking project, is set to make Zimbabwe the first African nation to have a smart city. Mr. Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of Mulk International, revealed these exciting developments during an event celebrating the official commencement of property sales.

He highlighted that civil works were already underway, with the construction of villa units taking place in Dubai.

“In the next few days, we will initiate the first phase, encompassing 50 units out of the 233 villa units, with delivery expected within the next 18 to 24 months,” Mr. Mulk announced.

The comprehensive project is expected to be completed within the subsequent four years, transforming the landscape of Zimbabwe and setting new standards for urban development.

Mr. Mulk envisions the cyber city as a fully functional society, complete with shopping malls, towering edifices, and water bodies. He emphasized that land clearance, landscaping, design, and engineering have been completed, with ongoing local government approvals meeting the majority of requirements.

“It’s poised to become a unique model in Africa; there’ll be no need to fly to Dubai for shopping malls, as the city will offer most of what people travel to Dubai for,” Mr. Mulk explained. With its special economic zone status, all resident imports will be duty-free, further enhancing the city’s appeal.

Beyond its economic contributions, Zim Cyber City aims to elevate tourism in Zimbabwe by offering state-of-the-art infrastructure and world-class amenities, attracting global visitors.

The city’s integration into the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) program reflects the government’s commitment to fostering sustainable growth and attracting investments.

Zim Cyber City will streamline blockchain and digital asset license clearance, provide cutting-edge office spaces, and offer upscale residential living for all individuals and entities within the community. Additionally, it will feature advanced built-in surveillance technology, ensuring maximum resident security through direct links to local law enforcement authorities.

With its ambitious vision, Zim Cyber City not only promises economic prosperity but also seeks to enhance Zimbabwe’s aesthetic appeal and allure, positioning the country as a hub of innovation and progress.

