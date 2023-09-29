Brito Ready To Tame Warriors

Warriors coach Baltemar Brito says he is happy with the players selected for the invitational match against Botswana on 30 September.

The Zebras will host Zimbabwe in a friendly match as part of Botswana’s Independence Day celebrations.

The game will take place at the National Stadium in Gaborone.

A 21-man squad was picked for the match from the majority of the teams in the Castle Lager Premiership.

The team arrived in Botswana on Wednesday and has been camping in Gaborone ahead of their Saturday’s game.

Speaking to ZIFA media, Brito said he is satisfied with how the players preparing for the friendly.

He said: “The training sessions are going good and the players are motivated and united.

“I’m very happy (with the preparations). We have quality players and we are working together.”

Kick-off is at 4 pm CAT.-Soccer24 News

