Enemies Bosso, Caps Clash In Chibuku Super Cup

Highlanders have announced the gate charges for their game against CAPS United at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

Bosso will face the Green Machine in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup.

The cheapest ticket price has been pegged at $3 for the rest of the ground. The wings are going for $5, while the VIP is costing $10.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.-Soccer24 News

