Mnangagwa Victory Null And Void: President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri

CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa says Zimbabwe needs fresh polls following the disputed August 23, 2023 general elections.

Addressing party members in Mutare on Thursday, President Chamisa described the August 23 polls as chaotic, rigged and unconstitutional.

Below is a summary of the CCC leader’s speech in Mutare…

President @nelsonchamisa carried on with his nationwide citizens interface tour in Manicaland province. The message he delivered to the citizens of Manicaland was clear:

The recently conducted elections did not adhere to the constitution and electoral laws of Zimbabwe, thus rendering them null and void. Zimbabwe should conduct new elections that are free, credible, transparent, and overseen by a fresh, credible, and independent electoral body, rather than ZEC. A transitional government that can create a suitable environment for conducting credible elections must be established.

