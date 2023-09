Marshall Munetsi Walks Tall

Marshall Munetsi has been named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Week by the French daily newspaper L’Équipe.

The midfielder had a brilliant performance for Stade de Reims on Tuesday evening, hitting a brace their 2-1 win over Lille.

The Zimbabwean returned to the starting XI in the match and created his first goal in the twelfth minute.

He followed up with another assist four minutes later.-Soccer24 News

