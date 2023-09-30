Mnangagwa Politburo Speech

Source : Zanu PF

OPENING REMARKS BY HIS EXCELLENCY PRESIDENT AND ZANU PF FIRST SECRETARY CDE E.D MNANGAGWA AT THE ZANU PF 372nd ORDINARY SESSION OF THE POLITBURO

Live at ZANUPF HQ

President of Zimbabwe Cde ED Mnangagwa

We are here to discuss the setting up of programs like the upcoming National People’s Conference, and the 2023 to 2024 cropping season. We seat here after a resounding victory that saw me coming back. We continue with the re-engagement policy which is bearing fruit. I met a group of business man yesterday from N. Richards. They said 96% of their goods are produced in Zimbabwe. Brick by brick and product by product we are mordenizing Zimbabwe. We are going to have Central Committee meeting this Saturday. Lets move forward not like the leader of the opposition who remains in the past and wants an election re-run.

Both Zimbabwe and the region are moving into the future. His call for an election re-run is a pipe dream, the earlier he realises that, the better for himself and his opposition Party.

Comrades in rolling out the Party and Government programmes under this Second Term of the Second Republic, we remain guided by the philosophy, “Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo, ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo.”

I, therefore, once again call upon the Politburo and the leadership of the Party, across every level, to continue deploying their individual and collective effort for the successful implementation of people centred programmes and projects.

In addition, efforts to consolidate national and household food security, unity, peace, love and harmony should continue to take root across our country’s ten provinces.

