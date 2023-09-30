ZIMSTAT Boss Caged

Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) Director General, Taguma Mahonde who was arrested on Tuesday, will spend the weekend behind bars after he was remanded in custody to Monday during his court appearance this Thursday.

Mahonde is facing charges of corruption and corporate misconduct after he allegedly claimed school fees for a non-existent child.

Acting on Mahonde’s memos, Zimstat is said to have paid fees for three children instead of two, with the fees having been credited to Mahonde’s bank account instead of a school account.

Mahonde also stands accused of obstructing the course of justice after he dismissed ZIMSTAT Head of Audit, Mr Claudious Matiza who was assisting the police with the investigations.

