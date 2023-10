Latest On Bayhorse Mine Collapse

Three bodies have been retrieved from the collapsed Beyhorse Mine in Chegutu, Mines Deputy Minister Polite Kambamura has confirmed.

The bodies were found underneath some rocks in a search operation being undertaken by government with the assistance of some artisinal miners.

In total, 21 artisanal miners are feared to have been buried under rubble in the mine whose shaft collapsed yesterday.

The search for more bodies continues.

