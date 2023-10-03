High School Student Attempts Murder Over Broom Dispute

Spread the love

BULAWAYO, Mzilikazi suburb – In a shocking incident at a local high school in the Mzilikazi suburb of Bulawayo, a Form Two pupil, aged 15, has been accused of attempting to murder another student, aged 16, during a heated argument over a broom.

According to an official statement posted on the Police’s X (formerly Twitter) page, the altercation took a violent turn when the 15-year-old student allegedly struck the 16-year-old on the head with a brick before resorting to a pair of scissors to stab him in the chest. The altercation escalated rapidly, leaving both students in a state of shock.

The motive behind this harrowing incident, which occurred within the school premises, appears to be a dispute over the unauthorized use of a broom. It is reported that the accused student accused the victim of taking the broom without permission, leading to the confrontation that ultimately turned violent.

Local authorities have since launched a thorough investigation into the matter. The 15-year-old student is now facing charges of attempted murder, and the case is currently under police scrutiny.

The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the community, sparking concerns over school safety and the need for conflict resolution mechanisms within educational institutions. School administrators and authorities are expected to address these concerns in the wake of this disturbing event.

The condition of the injured student remains critical, and he is currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.-state media

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...