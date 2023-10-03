It’s Not Over, President Chamisa On Disputed Polls

Spread the love

By A Correspondent |CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has categorically stated that the struggle for freedom is not over.

On the contrary Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa maintains the season of elections is over.

In a brief statement on Monday President Chamisa said:

“So people are asking, did it (election) really end?

How did it end, exactly, if it hasn’t even started yet?”

However, Mr Mnangagwa asserts that the issue of a rerun is a nullity.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...