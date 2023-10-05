Cholera Outbreak Hits City Of Harare

A CHOLERA outbreak has hit Harare with five confirmed cases reported so far, health authorities have revealed.

The waterborne disease, which spreads through drinking water or eating food contaminated with the cholera bacterium which causes severe diarrhoea and vomiting, is now endemic in the country.

In a notice, the Harare City Council said three of the cases were linked to Buhera where there was a cholera outbreak last week, while two other cases were contracted from local sources.-NewsDay

