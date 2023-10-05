SONA Boycott: Chamisa 1 Mnangagwa 0

STATEMENT ON THE OPPOSITION’S BOYCOTT OF THE OFFICIAL OPENING OF THE FIRST SESSION OF THE 10TH PARLIAMENT AND THE STATE OF THE NATION ADDRESS(SONA) BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZIMBABWE, H.E Dr. ED MNANGAGWA

The Progressive and Patriotic Citizens of Zimbabwe, notes with dismay the boycotting of the official opening of the First session of the Tenth parliament of Zimbabwe and the State of the Nation address by the president of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa.

The boycott is evidence of a party lacking both principles, ideology and tact. It is a puplic secret that the Citizens Coalition for Change gladly embraced its victories in the legislative and council elections that took place on 23 August 2023 during the National harmonized elections.

CCC envies the benefits that come with their victories, yet hypocritically claims not recognize the electoral outcome.

These opposition party lawmakers who boycotted the official opening of the First session of the tenth parliament did not only violate their oath of office but also betrayed their respective constituencies’ desire to be represented.

CCC legislators must understand that they are part of government and they represent everyone across the political divide.As PAPCOZ we therefore condemn such irresponsible behavior with the contempt it deserves.

On the other side of the spectrum, however, PAPCOZ embraces the state of the nation address for it outlined and provided a comprehensive overview of the government’s achievements and highlighted the legislative focus for the upcoming parliamentary session.

With a strong emphasis on economic growth, infrastructure development and social welfare, the President reaffirmed his administration’s total and unwavering commitment to advancing the nation of Zimbabwe and improving the lives of ordinary citizens as we endeavor to achieve an empowered and upper-middle income society by 2030.

