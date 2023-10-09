Car Accident Kills ZANU PF Leader

Spread the love

Top ZANU PF Student Leader Dies in Fatal Accident-

The Zimbabwe Congress of Students Union (ZICOSU) and the ZANU PF party are mourning the loss of Panashe Chatambudza, the Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson, and Zanu PF district chairperson for Chipindura, Bindura. Chatambudza met an untimely demise this morning in a devastating car accident in Madziva.

The incident occurred when Chatambudza’s vehicle collided with a haulage truck trailer. Tragically, he lost his life on the spot due to the severity of the collision. Two other passengers who were traveling with Chatambudza sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment at Bindura Hospital.

ZICOSU’s national president, Pijiwest Nhamburo, expressed the union’s profound sorrow over the tragic loss of their colleague. Nhamburo confirmed the devastating news, stating, “We are disheartened by the passing of our colleague, who died this morning in an accident. He was returning from a funeral to support one of our party cadres who had lost his sister. That’s when the accident occurred, claiming his life on the spot.”

Panashe Chatambudza had been a prominent and diligent youth leader within the ZANU PF party. Brian Jonga, a Zanu PF provincial member, expressed shock and grief over Chatambudza’s sudden passing. “He was one of our hardworking youths and was making remarkable progress in his academic studies. He worked harmoniously with party leaders across various sectors and played a pivotal role in the youth league,” said Jonga.

The news of Panashe Chatambudza’s tragic accident and passing has sent shockwaves through the ZANU PF party and the Zimbabwe Congress of Students Union. The loss of this promising young leader has left a void that will be deeply felt by all who knew him.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...