Top Economist Fired For Shooting Down Mnangagwa’s Anti-People Economic Policies

By- THe government has fired top economist Professor Gift Mugano from the Zim Trade Board, Zimbabwe’s national trade development and promotion organisation, for criticising ill-informed economic policies.

The directive to fire Professor Mugano was issued by the Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava.

Mugano last week confirmed the development in a tweet, saying the move was meant to silence him.

“Fired from the ZimTrade Board by the appointing authority before the end of my term! This is part of the strategies of the Government of Zimbabwe aimed at silencing alternative voices. It will not work on me! Zimbabwe is for us all and our views matter,” he said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava

Mugano also shared the letter of dismissal directed to him by Permanent Secretary Ambassador James Manzou.

Read part of the letter: “I wish to inform you that the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade has terminated your membership from the Zim Trade Board in terms of Article 10 of the Constitution of Zim Trade as read with Section 16 of the Public Entities and Corporate Governance Act [Chapter 10:31]. The termination is with immediate effect.

“I wish to thank you for the services rendered to the Board and the Ministry and to wish you well in your future endeavours.”

Mugano, the Director Centre for African Governance and Development, is a well known economist who frequently provides critical analysis of the state of Zimbabwe’s economy.

