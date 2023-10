Ginimbi’s Sister Dies In Accident Just After Celebrating His Birthday

By Showbiz Reporter | The sociallite (Ginimbi) Genius Kadungure’s sister Juliet Kadungure, has passed away in an accident while on the way from Malawi, and shortly after celebrating her late brother Genius Kadungure’s birthday. More to follow

The sociallite (Ginimbi) Genius Kadungure's sister Juliet Kadungure, has passed away in an accident, shortly after celebrating her late brother Genius Kadungure's birthday pic.twitter.com/tZWgF3uHrH — ZimEye (@ZimEye) October 11, 2023

