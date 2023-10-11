Winky D to perform at braai festival

Meat and beer lovers in the continuing spirit of celebrating summer will on October 21 converge at Old Hararians Sports Club in the capital for the annual Castle Lager National Braai Day, considered the biggest braai showcase in Zimbabwe.

The popular and strictly no-under-18 festival funded by Delta Beverages through their Castle Lager brand brings families and friends together over braai, music and booze.

At the inaugural braai fest in 2016, over 12 000kg of meat was consumed in one day, while a staggering 15 000kg was gobbled at the second edition in 2017 at Alexandra Sports Club in Harare.

In a statement, Delta Corporation, marketing director Irimayi Muzorewa said attendees can expect to enjoy mouth-watering braai, a variety of engaging activities, games as well as some of the best in local entertainment.

“The braai event aims to bring together the local community and visitors to celebrate the vibrant braai culture of our motherland along with the finest beer of Africa,” he noted.

“Our valued consumers will as always be able to enjoy the best of our beverages at very affordable prices. Event tickets are available in advance on www.clicknpay.africa as well as at the gate on event day.”

Apart from braaing and boozing, merrymakers will also be treated to live music performances from an array of top local artistes.

Festival organisers have unveiled the star-studded line-up of local entertainers, who are set to add the sparkle to the event.

This is another chance for the multi-award-winning chanter, Winky D to bring cheers once again to thousands of merrymakers.

Born in the ghetto, the Kambuzuma-bred Winky D has become a darling of many who relate to the messages in his music that speak about the everyday struggles in the ghetto and nation at large.

Winky D’s efforts to sing against social evils have not gone unnoticed. He has won several international awards for using his voice as a weapon to fight against the evils.

To share the stage with the Gafa hitmaker are fellow dancehall chanters Enzo Ishall, Dhadza D and songbird Tamy Moyo.

On the turntables will be wheel spinners DJ Naida, Etherton B, DJ Cesh, DJ Rush and the ChillSpot family.

Tickets for the festival are selling at US$10 inclusive of a braai pack and a litre of Castle Lager draught beer.-newsday

