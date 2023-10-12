Shot In The Arm For Young Local Designers

By A Correspondent| Edgars Zimbabwe has extended a lifeline to six young local designers who will get an exclusive opportunity to showcase and sell their designer apparel in the giant fashion store’s branches as part of the ongoing Fashion Extravaganza campaign

In his speech at the official launch of the campaign, Edgars Managing Director Peter Mnyama said the move to promote local young designers is part of his company’s Corporate social responsibility.

“Over the years we have extended our CSR to empower young local designers through our Local Designers Initiative. This year is no exception, we are proud to onboard 6 exciting designers whom we have given the opportunity to showcase and sell their designer wear in selected Edgars Stores throughout the Fashion Extravaganza promotion,” said Mnyama.

He added that this year’s edition of the Fashion Extravaganza campaign which is the 13th is meant to re- enforce Edgars’ brand position as the market leader and provider of exclusive and fashionable merchandise in Zimbabwe.

The campaign is running from 9 October to 11 November and will also see customers winning prizes and giveaways as part of the customer engagement drive.

Speaking at the same occasion, Director of Industrial Development in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Mr Dayford Nhema said government was working to revive the textile sector David Whitehead Textiles securing an investor who is going to resuscitate the company.

The revival of DWT will help increase local production of cotton textiles in the process reducing the country’s heavy import bill and ultimately impact on operation companies such as Edgars

As you may be aware, David Whitehead Textiles Limited obtained investors who are working on the resuscitation of the company. The revival of this textile manufacturing giant will increase the local production of cotton textiles which are further value added by clothing manufacturers Store.

