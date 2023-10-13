Details On Garry Mapanzure Tragic Accident

Spread the love

By- Rising Afropop musician Garikai “Garry” Mapanzure has died after sustaining injuries in an accident that occurred in Masvingo on Thursday.

According to a source close to the development, Mapanzure, a passenger in the vehicle, was confirmed dead at around 3am.

He was 25.

According to a source close to the development, Mapanzure, a passenger in the vehicle, was confirmed dead at around 3 a.m.

The source disclosed that he had spent hours waiting for an ambulance from Harare after air medical services failed to attend to him owing to power faults at a Masvingo helipad.

The accident also claimed the lives of a friend and niece he had been travelling with.

Online/ State media

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...