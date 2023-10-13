MedOrange Commemorates International Day Of The Girl Child

Below is MedOrange statement on International Day of the Girl child

Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts.

That’s what little girls are made of; the heck with sugar and spice” Bethany Hamilton.

To all the girls reading this, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful, and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams.

#StrongerTogether #internationaldayofthegirlchild

