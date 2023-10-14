Tshabangu: ZEC Apologises To SADC, Recalls Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Admits Wrongdoing, Declares 2023 Election Null and Void

By Baba Jukwa | OPINION | The manure has-hit-the-fan! – The Tshabangurised Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has officially apologized to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Electoral Observer Commission and declared the 2023 election in Zimbabwe null and void. The announcement came in the form of a startling statement released by the ZEC.

The ZEC’s statement, in its entirety, reads: “We acknowledge the contents of the final SADC SEOM report on the recent elections in Zimbabwe. One of the key contents of the report, section 12.3 (b), highlighted a glaring violation of the Electoral Act. This violation pertains to our employment of individuals closely related to senior government officials or those associated with senior ZANU PF leaders.

The admission from the ZEC continues: “We admit that this breach compromised the integrity of the ZEC institution as a whole, and had a direct influence on the results of the elections held on the 23rd and 24th of August 2023.”

In an unprecedented move, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission concluded its statement by declaring the 2023 elections null and void. The ZEC stated: “We, therefore, declare the elections held on the 23rd and 24th of August 2023 null and void and call for a fresh election to be held without our (ZEC) involvement.”

This shocking admission and decision have sent shockwaves through the political landscape in Zimbabwe, raising questions about the transparency and credibility of the electoral process. The announcement also underscores the importance of international oversight and the role that organizations like the SADC play in ensuring free and fair elections in the region.

The implications of this declaration are yet to be fully understood, but it is evident that a new chapter in Zimbabwe’s political landscape is about to unfold as the nation prepares for a fresh election, this time without the direct involvement of the ZEC. This development is sure to be closely monitored by both domestic and international observers as the country navigates its path forward.

