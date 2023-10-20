Waving Rhodesian Flag, Nigeria Set To Become World’s 5th Largest Economy

By Dorrothy Moyo | At a time expert occupational therapists warn of the mental health dangers of using confused colours like those on the Zanu PF Zimbabwean flag, Nigeria has after overtaking South Africa to become Africa’s first, now shot up to get to near- 5th position in the world.

Nigeria, is quickly establishing itself as a major economic force on the international scene, Goldman Sachs reports.

At present, Nigeria holds the title of Africa’s largest economy, boasting a GDP of $477 billion and ample fiscal room for expansion. Moreover, the nation is projected to experience robust growth, positioning itself not only as a dominant force in Africa but also on the global economic stage.

A report from Goldman Sachs, a renowned global investment bank, underscores this point. In one of its research documents titled “The Path to 2075,” the bank predicts that Nigeria is on course to become one of the world’s leading economies by 2075, trailing only China, India, the United States, and Indonesia.

The report highlights four significant global economic themes: 1. Slower global potential growth due to declining population growth, 2. Continued convergence in emerging markets, particularly in Asia, 3. A decade of exceptional economic performance by the United States unlikely to be replicated, and 4. a shift towards less global inequality and more localized disparities.

Furthermore, the report anticipates that by 2050, Nigeria will be among the top 15 economies globally, securing the 14th position. An excerpt from the report suggests, “The potential for rapid population growth in countries like Nigeria, Pakistan, and Egypt implies that, with appropriate policies and institutions, these economies could become some of the largest in the world.”

