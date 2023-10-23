WestProp Lady Boss Recognised For Business Investment Leadership

By Business Reporter- When she arrived in Zimbabwe over two decades ago, her mind was open to investing her time and talents in a new culture and country whilst growing the local economy.

However, her endeavours on the development front have not gone unnoticed.

Mrs Tatiana Ellis, WestProp Holdings chief operating officer and investor, is leaving an indelible mark, which has seen her win several awards.

On Thursday night Mrs Ellis was adjudged the most influential woman in project management under the construction category in awards administered by the Institute of Project Management.

The property development that was judged was the Pokugara Residential Estate, Millennium Heights and Pomona City.

“I dedicate this award to the management and staff at Westprop. I am because of all the hard work of the staff at Westprop.

” I also give salute to the CEO Mr Ken Sharpe for giving me the opportunity to lead, ” she said.

Two weeks ago Mrs Ellis was named amongst the top 20 most influential women in Zimbabwe at the Megafest awards.

The latest awards are accredited by the Institute of Project Management, Australia.

