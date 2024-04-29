Coltart Finally Apoligises to Markham, Fadzi But Skips Chamisa The Real Victim Of His Tshabangu-Statememts

By A Correspondent| Bulawayo Mayor Councillor David Coltart has apologized to Advocate Fadzayi Mahere and Norman Markham over the comments he made on X where he exonerated self-proclaimed CCC Interim Secretary General of the mess in the opposition movement.

David Coltart advising Morgan Tsvangirai – Credit Getty Images

Posting on X Monday morning, Coltart admitted that his comments regarding the Mt Pleasant and Harare East parliamentary seats which are now in Zanu PF’s hands had caused vigorous debate.

He said his comments were not an attack on Mahere and Markham but a deep concern that both of them are nolonger in what he called hard-won spaces.

“Yesterday my comments regarding the loss of two seats to Zanu PF in Harare spurred a vigorous debate. One thing I need to make clear is that my comments were not intended as an attack on either @advocatemahere or @Katazamhondoro Rusty Markham , both of whom are dear and trusted friends. Ironically my comments were borne from deep sadness, concern and regret that neither of them are still in Parliament. Both are amongst the finest Parliamentarians in #Zimbabwe and our Nation is all the poorer not having them there. However my comments were interpreted as an attack on them and for that I apologise unreservedly. Whilst I disagree with the policy of withdrawing from hard-won spaces in general, I shouldn’t by inference have criticized them in particular. I stress that I understand why they took their decision and my respect for them both remains undiminished,” said Coltart.

On Sunday, Coltart torched a political storm when he said Mahere and Markham had resigned on their accord while exonerating Tshabangu.

Pro-Chamisa members descended on him with viciousness with some labelling him a mistake while some expressed sadness that the democratic movement had lost him.

