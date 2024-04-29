Another Top Chamisa Ally Sells-Out

By A Correspondent| Kuwadzana legislator and former MDC Alliance Secretary General Charlton Hwende has defended Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart who is under fire over comments he made on a ZimEye X post, attacking Advocate Fadzayi Mahere and Norman Markham.

Responding to Coltart, Hwende said truth has to be said, while he accused the blue movement linked to former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa of fielding candidates in by-elections when Mahere and Markham resigned in solidarity with the youthful politician.

“Thank you David we must always be truthful!! If they resigned in solidarity with President Chamisa why did the so called blue movement field candidates that they were lying that President Chamisa has endorsed them ? They even added his picture. Lies and deception must Stop,” said Hwende.

Coltart torched a political storm when he exonerated Sengezo Tshabangu from the political mess that saw CCC losing Harare East and Mt Pleasant parliamentary seats to Zanu PF after Mahere and Markham resigned in solidarity with Chamisa.

Coltart said the two resigned of their own accord.

He was responding to a ZimEye tweet which said the seats had been lost thanks to Tshabangu.

