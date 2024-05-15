Zanu PF Praises ZiG

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) continues to engage communities on the newly introduced ZiG currency, with the ruling ZANU PF party pledging its support.

The RBZ engaged the ZANU PF leadership in Masvingo at the weekend as part of the ongoing ZiG awareness campaign.

Speaking after the engagement, the ZANU PF leadership pledged its support to government initiatives, including the new currency meant to ensure stability and growth of the economy.

ZANU PF Secretary for Economic Affairs, Engelbert Rugeje said, “As a party, we have mobilised all the leaders up to district level such that after this training, they will commence disseminating information to the grassroots level about the benefits of the new currency. We support all the policies by the government because they are development-centred.”

“Our government is ZANU PF-led, hence, we are mandated to support all the policies and initiatives they introduce. We have come here just to hear facts and understand about the new currency such that we will be able to disseminate correct information about our ZiG,” said the ZANU PF Masvingo provincial chairman, Robson Mavhenyengwa.

Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Honourable Ezra Chadzamira implored citizens to embrace the new currency and shun illegal forex trading.

“We applaud the RBZ for their intensified awareness campaigns on the new currency. However, we again appeal to all the patriotic Zimbabweans to embrace our new currency, despite the existence of other currencies currently in circulation.”

The RBZ is conducting countrywide awareness campaigns on the new ZiG currency.



https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/

