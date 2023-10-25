Calculate Billions Zim Diasporans Are Losing To Fraud If 550 Got Duped USD25mln On Fake Stands

Since just 550 Zim diasporan women got duped USD25mln by a fraudster (Qoki) who they’re still defending 3yrs later, calculate how many billions people are losing & defending crooks.

By Business Correspondent | The recent developments in the Qoki Zindlovukazi scandal have sent ripples through the Zimbabwean diaspora community, highlighting the potentially massive scale of financial loss due to fraudulent schemes. By examining the situation where just 550 women were defrauded of USD 25 million, there’s a dire need to extrapolate these figures to understand the broader impact on the working diaspora population, which stands at approximately 1.7 million individuals.

If 550 individuals could lose USD 25 million, this equates to an average loss of approximately USD 45,454 per person. Given the size of the diaspora workforce, if we were to extrapolate this data, it suggests a frightening magnitude of potential loss within the community.

However, this calculation assumes that each worker would be equally susceptible to such schemes, which might not be the case. Nonetheless, it’s used here to illustrate a worst-case scenario, emphasizing the need for awareness and caution within the community.

Taking into account a projected 20% population growth within the diaspora over the next four years, we’re looking at a potential increase in the workforce to approximately 2.04 million individuals by 2027. If the same average loss per person was to apply, the community could potentially face a staggering financial loss reaching into the billions.

Below is a hypothetical representation in graph form, demonstrating these potential losses year-over-year, assuming the average loss per person remains consistent, and the fraudulent activities continue unabated.

[Graph Here: The graph would depict a year-over-year representation from 2023 to 2027. The ‘Y’ axis represents the potential financial loss in billions of USD, while the ‘X’ axis showcases the years. The graph shows a sharp incline in potential losses, reflective of the 20% population growth, starting from approximately USD 77 billion in 2023 and reaching an alarming rate of about USD 93 billion by 2027.]

This graph should serve as a stark wake-up call to diasporans to exercise extreme caution with their hard-earned money. The trends suggest that without proper vigilance and legal oversight, the community stands at risk of facing financial ruin, a situation made even more tragic as many continue to defend and fall for these fraudulent schemes.

In light of these revelations, there’s a pressing need for robust community awareness programs, legal support systems, and financial education to safeguard the diaspora community’s financial assets. The hope is to see a future where such graphs are not a prediction but a reminder of a bullet dodged.

Victims of similar schemes are encouraged to reach out to investigative bodies like ZimEye to expose further exploitation by fraudsters. The fight against such scams begins with awareness and collective action within the community.

