Horror As Mnangagwa Goons Abduct, Torture President Chamisa Top Aide

WATCH: The regime in Harare is in panic mode because it lost the elections on the 23rd of August 2023, despite their flawed, shambolic, and disorganized nature. It is now targeting those who did not vote for them, specifically those who voted for President Nelson Chamisa and CCC, the champions of change.

https://fb.watch/nUjgdFkg8N/?mibextid=9R9pXO

