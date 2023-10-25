Prayers For ZEC Bosses As Lighting, Hyena Attack Deaths Continue

Unprecedented Tragedies Strike Zimbabwe: Lightning, Collapse, and Hyena Attacks Amid Political Tension

By Dorrothy Moyo | In a wave of harrowing events, Zimbabwe faces unsettling times as political tensions intertwine with natural calamities. In recent days, the nation was shocked by several tragedies involving both nature’s fury and sudden personal health crises, particularly impacting individuals linked with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and the FAZ organization, aligned with the ruling ZANU PF party.

The string of misfortunes began when three family members related to a prominent figure in the FAZ organization were fatally struck by lightning amidst severe storms. This incident was closely followed by the abrupt collapse of a ZEC commissioner’s father, further plunging the political community into distress. The tragedies didn’t end there, with two horrifying hyena attacks resulting in the gruesome deaths of two individuals, including an FAZ agent and a ZANU PF member.

The incidents have sparked intense online and public debate, with superstitious and fearful sentiments emerging among the populace. Mawuka Mawuka, a local, ominously stated, “Kugona ngozi huiripa (the curse needs to be cured), watch and see more to come,” indicating a pervasive sense of an impending doom. Another commentator, preferring anonymity, shockingly remarked, “I wish this can happen every day all thanks to the mheni King,” showcasing the deep divides and tensions within the society.

Concerns of mystical retributions are echoed by yet another citizen, Humbara Kwangwa, who emphasized, “Zimbabwe haisi yeropa ndeye-ngozi,” (the curse needs to be cleansed), highlighting a prevailing belief in the supernatural amidst these crises.

In the political realm, these incidents are casting a shadow over the already heated environment. The unexpected collapse of the ZEC commissioner’s father, identified as Vice President Kembo Mohadi, at a critical political rally, and the violent fate of the FAZ and ZANU PF members have added fuel to the fire of national discourse.

The authorities and political figures are walking a tightrope as they manage the fallout from these events. The government’s approach to handling these tragedies, especially the directive to journalists to censor the news of Mohadi’s collapse, has raised questions about freedom of press and expression in the country.

With the nation in turmoil, these unsettling developments have undoubtedly shaken the fabric of Zimbabwean society. They serve as a stark reminder of the country’s fragility, where political unrest and nature’s unpredictability collide with fatal consequences. As Zimbabwe navigates through these tribulations, the resilience and unity of its people are under a formidable test.

