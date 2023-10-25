Superior Hardware Boss Defrauds Pensioners Union Of US$90k

The Pensioners Union Trust of Zimbabwe has allegedly been defrauded of US$90 000 by Punyukai Museza (51), the director of Superior Hardware.

Museza allegedly hoodwinked the chairman by making him a signatory to the union’s bank account, falsely promising that he would fast-track the release of funds from the bank.

Museza was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi yesterday.

The court heard that the Pensioners Union Trust of Zimbabwe was founded in February 2011 by Florence Ruzvidzo, Chiedza Mushimbo, Kenneth Dzitiro, Elson Mhasvi and Getrude Zunde in order to support the welfare of Government pensioners.

They later incorporated Trust Kanjoma as chairperson.

Sometime in 2016, the union had a leadership wrangle, forcing the Pensions Fund to hold their funds pending finalisation of the matter at the High Court.

Kanjoma allegedly met Museza in the Harare CBD and he promised to facilitate the quick release of their funds on condition that he is made a signatory to their bank account.

On June 1, 2017, US$190 394 was then released by the Pensions Fund into the Pensioners Union Trust of Zimbabwe bank account.

In August this year, an audit was conducted and showed that on June 3, 2017, Museza had unlawfully transferred US$33 000 from the union trust account into the Briskbay Enterprises account.

On June 5 2017, he withdrew US$90 000 and converted it to his own use.

-H-Metro

