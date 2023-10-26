“Theories on the Origin of the Universe”

By Etiwel Mutero | Many progressive thinkers have pondered the origin of the universe. Various theories have been proposed, and some have gained acceptance. Among these, the Big Bang Theory stands out as the most widely acknowledged within the scientific community. Yet, questions persist: Are these scientific theories on the origins of the universe valid? Can we regard them as factual? Is there an alternative theory more compelling than the Big Bang Theory?

It’s essential to understand that every theory regarding the universe’s origins has its limitations, often leaving readers with lingering questions. For instance, many of these theories suggest that our current universe emerged from nothing, implying that its existence might be a random occurrence or accident. This perspective seems to negate the possibility of an intentional creator.

Lawrence Krause, in his book “A Universe from Nothing: Why There is Something Rather than Nothing,” delved deep into the Big Bang Theory. However, George Ellis critiqued this work, stating that Krause presented “untested speculative theories… without experimental or observational evidence… it’s more philosophical speculation than tested science.” Given such critiques, some argue that theories like the Big Bang and even Darwin’s theory of evolution are more philosophical than scientific.

If these prevailing theories are viewed with skepticism, is there an alternative explanation for the universe’s origin? The intricate beauty of nature and the order within the cosmos suggest an intentional design. Nazeer Ahmed Kasi, in “The Universe and its Designer,” argues that without acknowledging an intelligent creator, the universe becomes inexplicable. This perspective aligns with the creation narrative in the Bible’s Book of Genesis.

Written by Moses under divine inspiration, Genesis 1:1 states, “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth.” The subsequent verses detail the creation process over six days, culminating in the creation of humanity. Various Bible verses support this narrative, emphasizing God’s role as the Creator.

The Book of Colossians introduces another dimension, suggesting Christ’s involvement in creation, aligning with the trinity doctrine of God as Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. This interpretation is further supported by passages in Hebrews and John.

Revelation 14:7 emphasizes worshiping the Creator God, highlighting His uniqueness. The Bible asserts that God created the universe in six literal days, resting on the seventh, which He sanctified. This day of rest, the Sabbath, is a reminder of God’s creative power and ownership of all existence. Observing the Sabbath is an act of recognizing God’s sovereignty.

Saturday is recognized as the Sabbath in the Bible, a day of rest and worship. This practice is rooted in the creation narrative and serves as a weekly reminder of God’s role as the Creator.

In conclusion, while scientific theories offer insights into the universe’s origins, they also come with uncertainties. The Biblical narrative provides an alternative perspective, emphasizing a divine Creator. Regardless of one’s beliefs, it’s crucial to approach the topic with an open mind and respect diverse viewpoints.

Etiwel Mutero is affiliated with the Seventh-day Adventist Church and expresses his personal views in this article.

