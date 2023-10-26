Who Beat Auxillia Mnangagwa Up Like This? | PICTURE

Auxillia Mnangagwa’s embarrassing broken arm

Mystery Surrounds Assault of First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa

By A Correspondent | HARARE – The city was rife with speculation and concern over a photograph which surfaced showing First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa with a severely broken arm. Given her tumultuous past, many were left wondering: who could have assaulted the First Lady?

From December 2017 to December 2022, numerous reports highlighted a pattern of violence by the First Lady against staff members at the State House. These allegations only ceased after an investigative report by ZimEye news network brought the issue to the public’s attention.(click to read)

Moreover, insiders have hinted at increasing tensions within the Presidential home. Some sources suggest that the probability of violence from her husband reached an alarming 99% before a pivotal moment. Following another explosive investigation by ZimEye, the First Lady was allegedly relocated to a property across the road from the State House.

While many speculate about the connection between her relocation and the assault, official statements remain scarce. The President’s Office has yet to comment on both the relocation and the incident.

The image is date-stamped on her son, junior’s portal within a few months of a lengthy videocall Auxillia made to ZimEye’s Simba Chikanza which lasted more than half an hour, afterwhich time Chikanza requested that she responds to the rest of his interview questions.

Chikanza would later offload the entire videocall to the public despite threats he received from the controversial activist, Hopewell Chin’ono who claimed that his (Chikanza’s) deadline to Auxillia Mnangagwa was blackmail which would get Chikanza arrested in the UK. Chin’ono commandered a hoarde of Twitter personalities to hush down criticism that propped up Mnangagwa’s wife’s reputation and made it aopear as if she had been violated, when she is the one who had videocalled the journalist and in fear of being explosed, communicated various explosive revelations about her relationship with her husband, Emmerson and also with his deputy Constantino Chiwenga. She also blew her skirt up over the illegal appointment of her convicted armed robber brother, Paradzayi Kutyauripo to the State House and to the Negomo Chieftainship.

Hopewell Chin’ono’s confirmation of threatening Chikanza to protect Auxillia Mnangagwa from public scrutiny

The incident has also sparked a broader conversation on the safety and well-being of political figures and their families.

Auxillia is currently booked to enter an expensive London hotel in November with a senior London embassy male staff member (name withheld).

For now, as the investigation continues, the nation watches and waits for the truth to emerge.

Auxillia Mnangagwa with a broken arm

