Latest FIFA World Rankings

The Warriors have remained unchanged on the latest FIFA Rankings released on Thursday.

The Zimbabwe senior men’s team were not in action in the just ended October international break.

The side was supposed to play a friendly during the window, but the ZIFA Nomalisation Committee failed to secure a match.

Instead, the national team played an unsanctioned practice match against a Northern Region Soccer League select.

The inactivity has now left them unmoved on position 125 in the world and number 34 in Africa with no points gained.

Meanwhile, Morocco remained the top ranked team in Africa, while Argentina took tje top spot.

World Top 10: 1. Argentina, 2. France, 3. Brazil, 4. England, 5. Belgium, 6. Portugal, 7. Netherlands, 8. Spain, 9. Italy, 10. Croatia.

Africa Top 10: 1. Morocco, 2. Senegal, 3. Tunisia, 4. Algeria, 5. Egypt, 6. Nigeria, 7. Cameroon, 8. Mali, 9. Ivory Coast, 10. Burkina Faso.

